2023 Is The Toughest Year I’ve Faced As An Adult – Hailey Bieber

Popular celebrity, Hailey Bieber has come out to reveal that 2023 has been a very tough year. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, 2023 has not been easy for her and she has been left emotionally fragile after having to face difficulty after difficulty since the year began.

Hailey added that her adult life has never been so hard since she was born, but she will keep showing up for those in her shoes.

Her words, “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time.”

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.”

“And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

“That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers.”

“Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together.”

WOW.