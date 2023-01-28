Bauchi: NNPP guber candidate’s younger brother, relatives, others decamp to PDP

The younger brother of Haliru Jika, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Bauchi State, Buhari Jika, and some of his relatives have dumped the party for the Peoples Democractic Party, PDP.

The decampees are in support of Governor Bala Mohammed’s second term bid.

Also, giving a boost to the ruling party in the state are the Campaign Coordinator of former Governor Mohammed Abubakar, Auwalu Ganjuwa, and the state chairman of the Aspirants’ Forum, Abbas Barde.

They announced their defection at the re-election campaign rally of Governor Bala Mohammed on Friday evening at Kafin Madaki, headquarters of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The defectors blamed the senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Halliru Jika, for not complementing the efforts of Governor Mohammed through facilitating intervention projects from the federal government to their zone for rapid development of the state.