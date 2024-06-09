Cristiano Ronaldo Sets New Record On Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has set the record for the most-liked social media comment ever. This is coming after he congratulated Kylian Mbappe on his move to Real Madrid, and fans have been reacting.

After Mbappe posted a number of throwback pics of himself in Real Madrid gear, alongside a picture of himself posing for a picture with legend Ronaldo, CR7 commented, “My turn to watch. Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu. #HalaMadrid”

See his comment,

WOW.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro GOIH ComM is a Portuguese professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro was born on 5 February 1985 in the São Pedro parish of Funchal, the capital of the Portuguese island of Madeira, and grew up in the nearby parish of Santo António. He is the fourth and youngest child of Maria Dolores dos Santos Viveiros da Aveiro, who worked as a cook in the hospitality industry and a cleaning woman, and José Dinis Aveiro, a municipal gardener at the Junta de Freguesia of Santo António and part-time kit man for football club Andorinha.

Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United was completed on 12 August 2003, too late for the 2003 FA Community Shield but in time for their game against Bolton Wanderers on the opening day of the 2003–04 season, and made him the first Portuguese player to sign for the club.

Ahead of the 2009–10 season, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid for a world record transfer fee at the time of £80 million (€94 million). His contract, which ran until 2015, was worth €11 million per year and contained a €1 billion buy-out clause.