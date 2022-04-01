Don’t Abuse Will Smith At My Shows – Chris Rock

Popular comedian, Chris Rock recently stopped his fans from cursing out Will Smith during his comedy show in Boston on Thursday night March 31. This is coming after a fan shouted “F**k Will Smith!” during the show, an act that Chris immediately rebuked.
‘No, no, no, no, no…’ the comedian quickly replied, putting an end to the verbal attacks.
He added, “I haven’t talked to anyone, despite what you heard.”
WOW.
