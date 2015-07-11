Forum Hails Appointment Of Hadiza As El-Rufai’s Chief Of Staff

The Zaria Women Empowerment and Initiative Forum (ZEIF) has described the appointment of Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman as Chief of staff to Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State as a demonstration of government commitment towards gender balance.

The group’s spokesperson, Hajiya Talatu Mohammed, told newsmen in Zaria on Friday that Mrs. Bala’s appointment came when society was in need of hardworking and committed women that have been known to render selfless and humanitarian service to the nation.

“We are happy she belongs to young and emerging sincere leaders who will bring positive change to women and our community”, Mohammed said.

The Forum also extended its condolence to victims’ families, government and people of Kaduna State over the recent bomb blast at Sabon Gari local government secretariat and prayed God to grant the families of those that lost their lives the fortitude to bear the lost.

