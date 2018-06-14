[float=left]
[/float] Application into Finnish multi-faculty universities for 2013/2014 academic session commences in November 2012. If you are interested in free-tuition Masters degree programmes offered by universities in Finland, then this information is right for you.
REQUIRED DOCUMENTS
The following are the required documents for application into postgraduate programmes of the universities which process their admission through UniversityAdmissions.fi:
1. University Admissions Finland Application Form: Compiled online, printed and signed. The information you have given will be compiled into a pdf-document, which will become your Application Form as you print it out.
2. Proof of language skills
Depending on the option you have chosen, e.g. a language test. All language test results must be sent to University Admissions Finland by the application deadline.
3. Documents related to educational background: Documents indicating your eligibility to apply, for example an officially certified copy of a Bachelor's Degree certificate and a transcript of records. When applying, please provide us with the educational documents that would entitle you to apply to a corresponding level of studies in the degree awarding country.
4. Other documents: As requested by the degree programme, please check the universities' requirements.
If you completed your degree in the following countries, the original, official transcript of your studies must be sent directly from the awarding institution to University Admissions Finland in a sealed envelope bearing the awarding institution’s official stamp. The envelope cannot contain any application enclosures other than the transcript.
• Australia
• Azerbaijan
• Bangladesh
• Belarus
• Cameroon
• Canada
• China
• Eritrea
• Ethiopia
• Ghana
• Great Britain
• India
• Indonesia
• Ireland Iran
• Kazakhstan
• Kenya
• Kyrgyzstan
• Malaysia
• Nepal
• New Zealand
• Nigeria
• Pakistan
• Russia
• South Africa
• Sudan
• Tadzhikistan
• Tanzania
• Turkmenistan
• Uganda
• Ukraine
• USA
• Uzbekistan
University Admissions Finland (UAF) offers a portal for applicants to ten universities in Finland. It provides you with information on how to apply to university and assists you in the application process. Visit here for more: UAF - University Admissions Finland
You can apply to the following universities via University Admissions Finland:
• Hanken School of Economics: Hanken School of Economics
• Lappeenranta University of Technology: Lappeenranta University of Technology - International Students
• University of Eastern Finland: Itä-Suomen yliopisto - Studies
• University of Helsinki: University of Helsinki | How to apply? | Graduate applicants
• University of Jyväskylä: https://www.jyu.fi/en/studywithus
• University of Lapland: Ulapland.fi / InEnglish / Admissions / Apply Now / For Master Studies
• University of Oulu: University of Oulu degree | degree
• University of Tampere: Admissions - University of Tampere
• University of Turku: How to apply? - University of Turku
• Åbo Akademi University: Åbo Akademi University
University Admissions Finland does not use any agents to help applicants with their admissions. Only an official representative of the Finnish Ministry of Education can represent University Admissions Finland.
Applying through the University Admissions Finland website is always free of charge for the applicants.