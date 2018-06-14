Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Study In Ukraine And Europe (2011-2012 Academic Year) is open now  (Read 5086 times)

royalagency

Study In Ukraine And Europe (2011-2012 Academic Year) is open now
« on: Mar 24, 2011, 05:02 PM »
STUDY IN UKRAINE AND OTHER EUROPEAN COUNTRIES.
Ukraine is one of the most affordable country to study medicine, study engineering courses and social science courses in Europe.

Royal Agency Consultancy offers Admission into Ukraine Universities. Admission is now open for 2011/2012 session. Courses are available for Medical, Engineering and Economics Courses.

Undergraduate requirement:

Copy of International passport and Senior Secondary School result

Master requirement:

Copy of International passport, High school result & University Certificate With Transcript

 
To apply scan and send your credentials to our email: eroyalagency@gmail.com
* We give you cost efficient process & Quick Admission procurement
*100% Visa guarantee for all eligible applicant
* We give student all needed information for Visa procurement
Note: We also assist on Visa procurement from the embassy; visit our office or website for more details

Our Office In Nigeria:
Mr Oni Adeshina
Bethel Comprehensive College
No. 20 yussuf street papa ajao Mushin Lagos.
Tel: +2348033318316 or +2348020536225

International Office:
12 Bakulina Street
Kharkov Ukraine
Tel: +380936410447 or +380935774639

Our website: www.royalagency-ukraine-europe.com and Email: eroyalagency@gmail.com
Logged

Magnus

  • Guest
Re: Study In Ukraine And Europe (2011-2012 Academic Year) is open now
« Reply #1 on: Jun 26, 2011, 06:26 AM »
Gud day sir,i humbly want to apply for an admission in ukraine or any other european country.And i will like to know the cost for doing that.thank you
Logged

MyInfoStride

Re: Study In Ukraine And Europe (2011-2012 Academic Year) is open now
« Reply #2 on: Jun 26, 2011, 08:42 AM »
Quote from: Magnus on Jun 26, 2011, 06:26 AM
Gud day sir,i humbly want to apply for an admission in ukraine or any other european country. And i will like to know the cost for doing that.thank you

Please explore the link below for universities in Ukraine:

Colleges and Universities in Ukraine
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 