The following enlists the Finnish Polytechnics/Universities of Applied Sciences degree programmes that accept the results of each others' entrance examination in the mentioned field of studyApplicant who has applied to 1 - 4 degree programmes that are included in the same field of study and accept each other's results will be invited only to one entrance examination, the result will be accepted in all the co-operating degree programmes that the applicant has applied to. Please note, that only the highest option within the same examination group can invite you to the entrance examination.If a Polytechnic/UAS degree programme is not included in the list, it does not accept entrance examination results from any other polytechnic/UAS, and the applicant has to attend the entrance examination of that polytechnic/UAS.Social Sciences, Business and Administration- Arcada: DP in International Business- Central Ostrobothnia UAS: DP in Business Management- Haaga-Helia UAS: DP in International Business- HAMK UAS: DP in International Business- Helsinki Metropolia UAS: DP in International Business and Logistics- JAMK UAS: DP in International Business- Kajaani UAS: DP in Internationa Business- Kemi-Tornio UAS: DP in Business Management- Kymenlaakson amk UAS: DP in International Business- Lahti UAS: DP in International Business- Laurea UAS: DP in International Business- Mikkeli UAS: DP in International Business- North Karelia UAS: DP in International Business- Oulu UAS: DP in International Business- Saimaa UAS: DP in International Business- Satakunta UAS: DP in Innovative Business ServicesDP in International Business and Marketing Logistics- Savonia UAS: DP in International Business- Seinäjoki UAS: DP in International Business- TAMK UAS: DP in International Business- Turku UAS: DP in International Business- Vaasa UAS: DP in International BusinessTechnology, Communication and Transport- Arcada: DP in Plastics Technology- Central Ostrobothnia UAS: DP in Chemistry and TechnologyDP in Industrial ManagementDP in Information Technology- HAMK UAS: DP in Automation EngineeringDP in Construction EngineeringDP in Industrial ManagementDP in Mechanical Engineering and Production TechnologyDP in Supply Chain Management- JAMK UAS: DP in Logistics Engineering- Mikkeli UAS: DP in Environmental EngineeringDP in Information Technology- Oulu UAS: DP in Information Technology- Rovaniemi UAS: DP in Information Technology- Savonia UAS: DP in Industrial ManagementDP in Information Technology- Saimaa UAS: DP in Mechanical Engineering and Production TechnologyDP in Paper Technology- Vaasa UAS: DP in Information TechnologySocial Services, Health and Sports- Central Ostrobothnia UAS: DP in Nursing- JAMK UAS: DP in Nursing- Kemi-Tornio UAS: DP in Nursing- Seinäjoki UAS: DP in NursingTourism, Catering and Domestic Services- Central Ostrobothnia UAS: DP in Tourism- HAAGA-HELIA UAS: DP in Tourism- JAMK UAS: DP in Facility Management- Kajaani UAS: DP in Tourism- Laurea UAS: DP in Tourism- PIRAMK UAS: DP in Tourism- Rovaniemi UAS: DP in Tourism- Saimaa UAS: DP in Tourism- Vaasa UAS: DP in TourismNatural Sciences- HAAGA-HELIA UAS: DP in Business Information Technology- Kemi-Tornio UAS: DP in Business Information Technology- Lahti UAS: DP in Business Information Technology- Laurea UAS: DP in Business Information Technology- Oulu UAS: DP in Business Information Technology