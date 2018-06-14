By Tobias Lengnan Dapam
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded one Mr. Wasiu Adewale Azees, for allegedly defrauding job seekers to the tune of N8.5m.
NSCDC alleged that the suspect had been parading himself as chief superintendent officer in Offa, Kwara state, where he carried out most of his fraudulent activities.
But the suspect, who claimed to be a former volunteer in the corps, confessed to journalists that he had been working with some NSCDC senior officers at the national headquarters and Lagos command to defraud job seekers.
Parading the suspect in Abuja yesterday, the Corps Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Mr. Okeh Emmanuel, said the suspect was caught based on various complaints received by the management of NSCDC over the personnel of the corps who have been collecting money from people in the name of recruitment.
Emmanuel narrated that, “unfortunately, one Mr. Wasiu Adewale Azees, from Offa, Kwara state who in his own capacity has decided to brand himself as chief superintendent, a senior officer of the Corps, decided to open his own parallel organisation thereby recruiting job seekers illegally and giving them fake appointment letters upon payment of the amount demanded.”
Emmanuel added that the suspect was not only parading himself as a senior officer of the Corps but he was also “going about to impersonate in the name of Civil Defence, attending different functions in the uniform of Civil Defence, taking photographs with senior officers of different services; such as Nigeria Army, Immigration, Police and Navy. So, it was these photographs he showed to his victims as a senior officer of NSCDC.”
Speaking with journalists, the suspect said he gave N5 million to some NSCDC top shots who secured appointments in the Corps for those who paid him money and that the NSCDC was being unfair to him.
