Fountain University, Osogbo hereby inform all applicants and the general public that the Post UTME Screening Exercise for prospective students for 2013 / 2014 Admission exercises has been scheduled to hold on Saturday 6thJuly, 2013 at the following centres:1. Fountain University premises in Osogbo2. Yussuf Grillo Hall, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, and3. Zenith Academy, Zulu-Gambari Road, Kwara State Library Complex, Ilorin.Please note that Candidates with 5 O’level credits in relevant subjects and wrote the last UTM Examinations but did not choose Fountain University can still apply.For purchase of application form, general entry requirements and available courses: Fountain University Application for 2013 / 2014 Undergraduate Admission For schedule of payment of tuition and other fees for new students 2013/2014 academic session: Fountain University Schedule of Fees for 2013/2014 Academic Session For breakdown of tuition fees for new students 2013/2014 academic session: Fountain University Breakdown of Tuition Fees for 2013/2014 Academic Session