nReporter

Fountain University Post UTME Exercise for 2013/2014 Academic Session
Fountain University, Osogbo hereby inform all applicants and the general public that the Post UTME Screening Exercise for prospective students for 2013 / 2014 Admission exercises has been scheduled to hold on Saturday 6thJuly, 2013 at the following centres:

1. Fountain University premises in Osogbo
2. Yussuf Grillo Hall, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, and
3. Zenith Academy, Zulu-Gambari Road, Kwara State Library Complex, Ilorin.
 
Please note that Candidates with 5 O’level credits in relevant subjects and wrote the last UTM Examinations but did not choose Fountain University can still apply.   

For purchase of application form, general entry requirements and available courses: Fountain University Application for 2013 / 2014 Undergraduate Admission

For schedule of payment of tuition and other fees for new students 2013/2014 academic session: Fountain University Schedule of Fees for 2013/2014 Academic Session

For breakdown of tuition fees for new students 2013/2014 academic session:  Fountain University Breakdown of Tuition Fees for 2013/2014 Academic Session
Re: Fountain University Post UTME Exercise for 2013/2014 Academic Session
The next set of Post UTME screening into Fountain University is scheduled for 7th September and 5th October 2013 at the following centres:

1) Fountain University, Osogbo.
2) Alausa Secretariat Central Mosque Extension, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

Please Note: Candidate who took part in the 2013/2014 Post UTME Screening on 6th July, 2013 are hereby requested to check the status of their admission.
Re: Fountain University Post UTME Exercise for 2013/2014 Academic Session
Venue for next Post UTME Exercise for 2013/2014 Academic Session

Fountain University, Osogbo hereby inform all applicants and the general public that the next Post UTME Screening Exercise for prospective students for 2013 / 2014 Admission exercises has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, 5th October 2013  at the following centres:

1. Osogbo - Fountain University, Osogbo
2. Lagos - Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Opposite Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa Ikeja.
3. Abuja- NASFAT Islamic Centre, Plot 313 Augustus Aikhomu Way, Near Chida Hotel, Utako District Abuja.
4. Ijebu Ode - City of Knowledge Academy Ilarin Junction, Ore Sagamu Express, Ijebu Ode.

Interested Candidates should register online and contact The Registrar for details.

Note:
2013/2014 Academic Session for Degree Programmes (Fresh and Returning Students) to commence on 2nd October, 2013. Pre-Degree Programme to commence on 21st October, 2013.

Candidate who took part in the 2013/2014 Post UTME Screening of Fountain University, Osogbo on 7th September, 2013 are hereby requested to check the status of their admission.
