Venue for next Post UTME Exercise for 2013/2014 Academic Session
Fountain University, Osogbo hereby inform all applicants and the general public that the next Post UTME Screening Exercise for prospective students for 2013 / 2014 Admission exercises has been scheduled to hold on Saturday, 5th October 2013 at the following centres:
1. Osogbo - Fountain University, Osogbo
2. Lagos - Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Opposite Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa Ikeja.
3. Abuja- NASFAT Islamic Centre, Plot 313 Augustus Aikhomu Way, Near Chida Hotel, Utako District Abuja.
4. Ijebu Ode - City of Knowledge Academy Ilarin Junction, Ore Sagamu Express, Ijebu Ode.
Interested Candidates should register online
and contact The Registrar for details.Note:
2013/2014 Academic Session for Degree Programmes (Fresh and Returning Students) to commence on 2nd October, 2013. Pre-Degree Programme to commence on 21st October, 2013.
Candidate who took part in the 2013/2014 Post UTME Screening of Fountain University, Osogbo on 7th September, 2013 are hereby requested to check the status of their admission.