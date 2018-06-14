The next set of Post UTME screening into Fountain University is scheduled for 7th September and 5th October 2013 at the following centres:



1) Fountain University, Osogbo.

2) Alausa Secretariat Central Mosque Extension, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.



Please Note: Candidate who took part in the 2013/2014 Post UTME Screening on 6th July, 2013 are hereby requested to check the status of their admission.