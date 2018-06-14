Finnish courses are available at the language centres of universities, summer universities, adult education centres, vocational institutions, folk high schools and online. I will share some information with you here but am scared if the schools can enroll from outside Finland. But, you can contact them for further information.
Finnish Language Schools/Courses
City of Helsinki Cultural Office (Caisa):
Mikonkatu 17 C (2 krs), Helsinki
Ph: (09) 169 3984
Fax: (09) 169 3885
E-mail: oge.eneh@hel.fi
Onnenkieli Oy: (in English/Finnish/Russian)
Hatanpään valtatie 34 D, 33100 Tampere
Ph: (03) 2559 808
Fax: (03) 2559 808
E-mail: onnenkieli@onnenkieli.fi
Website: Onnenkieli Oy - Language is life
Finnish Adult Education Centres (KTOL):
Annankatu 25 A, 00100 Helsinki
Ph: (09) 6122 430
Fax: (09) 6122 4351
Website: KOL - Kansalaisopistojen liitto