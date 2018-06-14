Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIST OF FINNISH LANGUAGE COURSE SCHOOLS IN FINLAND  (Read 3556 times)

LIST OF FINNISH LANGUAGE COURSE SCHOOLS IN FINLAND
« on: May 24, 2011, 02:22 PM »
DEAR INFOSTRIDES,

I AM GARBA OTEFON,PRESENTLY AM STUDYING RUSSIAN LANGUAGE COURSE AT SAMARA STATE ARCHITECTURAL UNIVERSITY  IN SAMARA  CITY IN RUSSIA.
PLEASE, I NEED THE LIST OF FINNISH LANGUAGE COURSE SCHOOLS IN FINLAND.
WAITING FOR YOUR PROMPT REPLY.
BEST REGARDS.
GARBA OTEFON
otefon4real@yahoo.com
+79608189424
Re: LIST OF FINNISH LANGUAGE COURSE SCHOOLS IN FINLAND
« Reply #1 on: May 24, 2011, 03:31 PM »
Finnish courses are available at the language centres of universities, summer universities, adult education centres, vocational institutions, folk high schools and online. I will share some information with you here but am scared if the schools can enroll from outside Finland. But, you can contact them for further information.

Finnish Language Schools/Courses

City of Helsinki Cultural Office (Caisa):
Mikonkatu 17 C (2 krs), Helsinki
Ph: (09) 169 3984
Fax: (09) 169 3885 
E-mail: oge.eneh@hel.fi

Onnenkieli Oy: (in English/Finnish/Russian)
Hatanpään valtatie 34 D, 33100 Tampere
Ph: (03) 2559 808 
Fax: (03) 2559 808 
E-mail: onnenkieli@onnenkieli.fi
Website: Onnenkieli Oy - Language is life

Finnish Adult Education Centres (KTOL):
Annankatu 25 A, 00100 Helsinki
Ph: (09) 6122 430 
Fax: (09) 6122 4351
Website: KOL - Kansalaisopistojen liitto
Re: LIST OF FINNISH LANGUAGE COURSE SCHOOLS IN FINLAND
« Reply #2 on: May 24, 2011, 06:34 PM »
 :) THANKS SO MUCH FOR YOUR RESPONSE TO MY REQUEST. GOD BLESS YOU AND YOU SHALL NEVER LACK.I HAVE MAILED THEM WAITING FOR THEIR REPLY. MORE GREASE TO YOUR ELBOW.I AM NOW FEELING AT HOME.
 GARBA OTEFON.
Re: LIST OF FINNISH LANGUAGE COURSE SCHOOLS IN FINLAND
« Reply #3 on: May 24, 2011, 07:00 PM »
Thank you for appreciating us. It encourages us to do more. Always visit here, invite your friends and contribute by posting.
