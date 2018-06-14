The results of entrance examinations conducted by Novia University of Applied Sciences (UAS) in Finland and abroad will be released from May 30, 2011.
Names of admitted students will be published on Novia UAS website. Please note that only applicants that have given permission, in their application, to publish their names will be listed.
All of the entrance examinations for Novia UAS’s degree programmes in English have been held in Finland during April. Three of its degree programmes: Environmental Engineering, Integrated Coastal Zone Management and Maritime Management, also arranged entrance examinations abroad in 16 countries in cooperation with the Finnish Network for International Programmes (FINNIPS).
Source: News » Yrkeshögskolan Novia