Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK) has published the list of the Admitted Students for its Master’s Degree Programme In Information Technology. The list contains only the selection results of the admitted students who have given a permission to announce the results on the internet.
Check the list below:Last name First name(s)
• Alao Adefemi Akeem
• Chugunov Alexey
• Hannukainen Peetu Petteri
• Hokkanen Visa Antero
• Kontturi Heli Kristiina
• Mikkola Markku
• Moisio Teemu Antti Ilmari
• Nousiainen Rikhard Peter
• Rehman Basharat Ur
• Summala Miska Pietari
• Suojanen Jussi Antero
• Virtanen Marko Hannu Mikael
Source: TAMK University of Applied Sciences Admitted Students for MSc Information Technology
.