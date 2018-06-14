Pages: [1]   Go Down

TAMK University of Applied Sciences Admitted Students for MSc Information Technology
Tampere University of Applied Sciences (TAMK) has published the list of the Admitted Students for its Master’s Degree Programme In Information Technology. The list contains only the selection results of the admitted students who have given a permission to announce the results on the internet.

Check the list below:

Last name   First name(s)
•   Alao   Adefemi Akeem
•   Chugunov   Alexey
•   Hannukainen   Peetu Petteri
•   Hokkanen   Visa Antero
•   Kontturi   Heli Kristiina
•   Mikkola   Markku
•   Moisio   Teemu Antti Ilmari
•   Nousiainen   Rikhard Peter
•   Rehman   Basharat Ur
•   Summala   Miska Pietari
•   Suojanen   Jussi Antero
•   Virtanen   Marko Hannu Mikael

Source:  TAMK University of Applied Sciences Admitted Students for MSc Information Technology.
