University of the People (UoPeople) is the world’s tuition-free, non-profit, online academic institution dedicated to opening access to higher education globally. Based on the principles of e-learning and peer-to-peer learning, coupled with open-source technology and Open Educational Resources, UoPeople is designed to provide access to undergraduate degree programs for qualified individuals, despite financial, geographic or societal constraints.Host Institution(s):
With a convenient virtual web address, the University of the People is accessible anywhere a computer and Internet connection exists. UoPeople has partnered with Yale University for research, New York University to accept students and Hewlett-Packard for internships.Fields of study:
UoPeople offers Associate and Bachelor Degree Programs in Business Administration and Computer Science.Target group:
International students from all over the world.Scholarship value/inclusions:
University of the People is a tuition-free online university offering distance-learning courses. University of the People is a tuition-free, non-profit institution. The University does not charge
students to take classes, does not charge for any reading and other study materials, as well as does not charge for annual enrollment.
However, in order to remain sustainable, applicants are charged a non-refundable one time $10-$50 Application Processing Fee
to cover the cost for us to review and process an application. In September 2012, when new application acceptance will re-open, the University will be introducing an Exam Processing Fee of $100 per end-of-course exam
. Applicants who apply starting in September and become students, are expected to pay this fee.
However, for those individuals who are unable to do so, UoPeople will have a Micro-Scholarship Portal that will enable donors to contribute directly to individual students in need of assistance. Additionally, students may apply for a UoPeople scholarship
. See their UoPeople scholarship page for more information
.Eligibility:
UoPeople accepts anyone who has graduated high school, has access to a computer and the Internet and has sufficient English skills to complete the English-only courses. Applicants need to complete the application requirements and undergo an application process in order to be accepted into the program.Application instructions:
The admission process is administered in 5 terms annually. The next deadline is 3 October 2013
for term 2 starting November 2013. Interested applicants should follow instructions at the admissions page
.
It is important to read the FAQs
and visit the official website (link found below) for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.Website:
Official Website: http://www.uopeople.org/groups/tuition-free-education