Satakunta University of Applied Sciences (SAMK) Finland is offering a free-tuition degree programme in Innovative Business Services (IBS) for Non-European Union and European Union students.
Application Period: 29 August – 9 September 2011 (Studies start in January 2012).
Application Criteria: Click here
to read the application criteria and eligibility.
Entrance examination:
If you are in Finland:
21 Oct 2011 Pori Finland
If you are abroad:
The intake tests shall be done via internet to valid applicants between 19 –28 Oct 2011 and the test shall be agreed separately with each applicant who is found valid in application phase.
The pre-reading materials shall be published here after the application period is over in 9th of September.
Language of Instruction:
English
Application Statistics:
The annual intake is 40 students.
Further information:
Mr. Reijo Koivula
Degree Programme Coordinator
Phone: + 358 44 710 3812
E-mail: reijo.koivula@samk.fiSAMK - Innovative Business Services (in English)