Satakunta University of Applied Sciences (SAMK) Finland is offering a free-tuition Master’s degree programme in Business Management and Entrepreneurship for Non-European Union and European Union students.
Application Period: 1 June – 30 September 2011.
Application Criteria: Click here
to read the application criteria and eligibility.
How to Apply: Online Application
Entrance examination:
Rauma Finland:
28 Oct. 2011.
If you are abroad:
The entrance exams outside of Finland will be arranged in the home countries of the eligible applicants. More information will be published on our website.
Studies start:
February 2012
Language of Instruction:
English
Application Statistics:
The annual intake is 20 students.
Further informationBME brochure 2011
Dr. Anne Vihakara
Degree Programme Coordinator
Tel. +358 44 710 3537
Email: anne.vihakara@samk.fi
Satakunta University of Applied Sciences
Student Application Office
Tiedepuisto 4, FI-28600 PORI
Tel. +358 2 620 3033, fax +358 2 620 3031 SAMK - Business Management and Entrepreneurship (in English)