2011/2012 Satakunta University Finland Admission for MBA in Business Management and Entrepreneurship
Satakunta University of Applied Sciences (SAMK) Finland is offering a free-tuition Master’s degree programme in Business Management and Entrepreneurship for Non-European Union and European Union students.

Application Period: 1 June – 30 September 2011.

Application Criteria: Click here to read the application criteria and eligibility.

How to Apply:
 Online Application

Entrance examination:

Rauma Finland:
28 Oct. 2011.

If you are abroad:

The entrance exams outside of Finland will be arranged in the home countries of the eligible applicants. More information will be published on our website.

Studies start:
February 2012

Language of Instruction:
English

Application Statistics:
The annual intake is 20 students.

Further information
BME brochure 2011

Dr. Anne Vihakara
Degree Programme Coordinator
Tel. +358 44 710 3537
Email: anne.vihakara@samk.fi

Satakunta University of Applied Sciences
Student Application Office
Tiedepuisto 4, FI-28600 PORI
Tel. +358 2 620 3033, fax +358 2 620 3031
 
SAMK - Business Management and Entrepreneurship (in English)

