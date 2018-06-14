Pages: [1]   Go Down

1 B/R Flat and 8 Units of 2 B/R Flats for 80,000,000 Naira at Kubwa, Abuja
1 B/R Flat and Eight Units of 2 B/R Flats for 80,000,000 Naira located at Dutse Junction, Abuja

Eight units of two (2) Bedroom Flat and one unit of one (1) Bedroom Flat properties are available for sale at Dutse Junctions, Kubwa Express Road, Abuja, Nigeria.

Price: 80,000,000 Naira

For more information, please contact us:

Nurray Express Agency

Corporate Office: Plot 31, Durbar Road, Opposite RCCG (Hope Centre), Amuwo-odofin, Mile 2 Estate, Lagos Nigeria.

Telephone Numbers: +234 8029310387, 08036010471, 08059573988

Business Lines: Interior Decorations, Tiling, Plumbing, Electrical Installations, Bore-hole Drilling, Real Estate and Properties Consultants, and General Merchants


