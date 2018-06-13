Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Future Tense  (Read 420 times)

joker

#Joke: Future Tense
« on: Jul 21, 2014, 05:31 PM »
TEACHER: "I killed a person", convert it to future tense.

AKPOS: The future tense is, "You will go to jail".


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 