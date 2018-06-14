Cost-Effective Modern, Flat and Simple Design.

The colour must not be too flashy.

Blend of Brown and Cream colour with element of White.

Allowance between fence and the buildings should be at least 3m.

Allowance between the bungalow and storey buildings should be at least 4.5m.

Design should consider the compound views and amenities such as borehole, soak away & septic tank, car park, green areas etc.

Fencing and landscaping drawing included

The 4 units of 3-BR flats should be designed to have 2 units of 3-BR flats at the back and 1 Convertible Duplex in the front. The 4 units of 3-BR flats should be Storey building.

The bungalow should have 2 units of 3-BR Flats because of the available space.

The designer of the chosen design will be awarded the design projects depending on the quoted cost of the designs after being selected.

The chosen designer will provide the final Architectural, Structural, Mechanical, Electrical and related Drawings.

The designs must comply with building approval requirements in Ogun State

Are you an architectural design guru or genius with great insights for cost-effective modern and flat building design? You are welcome to participate in our Architectural Design Concept bidding for 3-2-1 or 3-2-2 Bungalow Flats and 4 units of 3-BR Flats (Storey Building) to be filed for approval and developed in Ogun State. The designs will be on two plots of land. Please refer to the survey layout and plan at the end of this post. * 3-2-1 means 3BR + 2BR + 1BR (Flats) * 3-2-2 means 3BR + 2 units of 2BR Flats Your creativity is welcomed. Showcase yourself and business through this design puzzle! 15th August 2015 Thank you for participating in this bidding. If you need further information or clarification, please post it below or send email.