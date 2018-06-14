Pages: [1]   Go Down

Field Sales Personnel Job at Engineering Sales and Services Company
Job Title: Field Sales Personnel

Company: Engineering Sales and Services Company

Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND

Job Type: Full Time

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field: Sales / Marketing

QUALIFICATION: – HND, OND or experienced school certificate with good command of English language. – Good knowledge of Lagos and environment and ability to meet people.

