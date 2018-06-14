Job Title: Customer Service AssistantsCompany: Leading and Prominent Pharmaceutical Company via Eden SRJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Administration/Secretarial Customer CareOur client, a leading and prominent pharmaceutical company based in Abuja, has recently opened a retail outlet in central Abuja. This new location, which is its flagship store, is well appointed and, modern. It comprises of a pharmacy and supermarket, both of which are placed on different levels and requires professional, experienced and self-motivated staff for effective operations.[ref: T3] – The position holders attend to customers and address their needs.Educational Requirements and Skills: – Candidates must be graduates in any discipline, computer literate and possess a minimum of 2 years working experience.