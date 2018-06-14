Job Title: Sales Representative
Company: Merit Healthcare Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Job Field: Medical/ Health/ Satety Sales/Marketing
.
Our organization. a fast growing
Pharmaceutical company with international connections; requires astute professionals to fill the following vacancies:
.
Requirements
i. A degree in any of the medical sciences:
Pharmacology, Nursing, Chemistry,
Biochemistry. Physiology, etc
ii. Knowledge of and experience in the
location of choice
iii. Previous selling experience will be an
