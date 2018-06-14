Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sales Representative Job at Merit Healthcare Limited  (Read 226 times)

Jobrib

Sales Representative Job at Merit Healthcare Limited
« on: Oct 02, 2015, 01:31 PM »
Job Title: Sales Representative

Company: Merit Healthcare Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Job Field: Medical/ Health/ Satety Sales/Marketing

.

Our organization. a fast growing

Pharmaceutical company with international connections; requires astute professionals to fill the following vacancies:

.

Requirements

i. A degree in any of the medical sciences:

Pharmacology, Nursing, Chemistry,

Biochemistry. Physiology, etc

ii. Knowledge of and experience in the

location of choice

iii. Previous selling experience will be an

advantage.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 