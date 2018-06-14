Job Title: Sales Canvasser
Company: Merit Healthcare Limited
Job Type: Full Time
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Job Field: Medical/ Health/ Satety Sales/Marketing
Our organization. a fast growing
Pharmaceutical company with international connections; requires astute professionals to fill the following vacancy.
Requirements:
i. Diploma in Nursing or Health teclmology or any of the sciences
ii. Knowledge of and experience in the location of choice
iii. Previous selling experience will be an advantage.