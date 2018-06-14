Pages: [1]   Go Down

Sales Canvasser Job at Merit Healthcare Limited
Job Title: Sales Canvasser

Company: Merit Healthcare Limited

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Job Field: Medical/ Health/ Satety Sales/Marketing

.

Our organization. a fast growing

Pharmaceutical company with international connections; requires astute professionals to fill the following vacancy.

.

Requirements:

i. Diploma in Nursing or Health teclmology or any of the sciences

ii. Knowledge of and experience in the location of choice

iii. Previous selling experience will be an advantage.

