Multiple CitiesJob Title: Sales Managers Company: Ascentech Services Ltd Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA Experience: 8 years Location: Enugu, Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Nigeria Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Sales / Marketing . Ascentech Services Ltd acts as a gateway to provide a wide range of recruitment and selection services to companies. We are a dedicated team of professional consultants offering top of the line executive recruitment and selection services. One of our employers, a key player in Nigeria's leading business conglomerates with major presence across diverse sectors is seeking Sales Managers for their Lagos, Ibadan, Enugu and Port Harcourt branches. . The sales managers will be responsible for lead generation & opening new accounts for the company. . Job Description: - Prepare & execute quarterly naira 33M Sales Go to market plan. - Identify potential customer list (Pharmaceutical Companies), meet decision makers & push them to make buying decision. - Convert above leads to active & regular business. - With each account; understand their monthly requirement, understand the company's competition (Difference in Product, Price & Other Service Offerings), maximize business with each customer, sign longer lasting and higher value deals. - Maintaining and increasing sales of glass bottles. - Increasing business opportunities through various routes to market. - Establishing, maintaining and expanding customer base. . Desired Skills & Experience: - 8+ Years of proven track record of selling packaging products to B2B. - Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal. - Self - confidence and an ability to speak confidently about an industry as well as a company's product/services. - Able to express ideas clearly and confidently in speech. - Determination to get things done. Make things happen & constantly looking for better ways of doing things. - Able to plan activities & carry them through effectively. - Manage time effectively, prioritizing tasks and able to work to deadlines. - Gather information systematically to establish facts & principles. Problem solving. - Understand the commercial realities affecting the organization. - Maintains effective performance under pressure. - Able to decide what steps are needed to achieve particular goals and then implement these. - Candidates should have at least a Bachelor's degree in Marketing or Business Administration.