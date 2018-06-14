Lagos StateJob Title: Customer Relations Officer (Front Desk) Company: PwC Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Administration / Secretarial Customer Service . The Company: - PwC helps organization and individuals create the value they’re looking for. We’re a network of firms in 158 countries with more than 180,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in Assurance, Tax and Advisory services. . The Job Role: - This position is often the first point of contact with the firm and reflects the firm's image to clients. Thus, working relationships are with PricewaterhouseCoopers client, contractors, vendors, suppliers and staff members which place the position at the front end of the office drive for a positive image. . Roles and Responsibilities: - Enhance clients' perception of PwC by providing distinctive and personalized response to visitors and callers and facilitating effective communication. - Communicate courteously with clients and staff members by email, letter and face to face. - Take and receive messages for various personnel. - Communicate complaints or any major issue to appropriate personnel. - Receive, sort, distribute and keep accurate records, of incoming and outgoing correspondences with clients. - Provide callers with information such as company address, directions to the company location, company fax numbers, company website, and other related information. - Co-ordinate and organize booking of meeting room and appointments. - Call-in and pick-up delivery of express mail services (FedEx, UPS, and DHL etc.). - Mange the reception area and report issues promptly. - Any other related assignment to job functions. . Requirements: - Excellent communication skills. - Proficiency in the use of computer - internet skills including e-mails, group messaging, MS office (word, excel, outlook, access) - Highly organised and ability to cope with competing demands - Personable/highly presentable - Excellent phone etiquette - Previous experience will be an added advantage in similar customer relations job function - Ability to speak other language (s) will be an added advantage.