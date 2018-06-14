Abuja (FCT)Job Title: Marketing Officers Company: Management Advisory Consulting (MAC) Job Type: Full Time Qualification: OND BA/BSc/HND Experience: 2 years Location: Abuja, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . A reputable consulting firm based in Abuja, Nigeria, that manages video production services; builds bespoke websites, enterprise solutions, online stores and school / hospital management portals is looking for Marketing Officers. . JOB RESPONSIBILITIES: - The role will significantly contribute to the day to day and strategic operations of the firm in Nigeria. Focusing on sales and marketing opportunities in a predominantly business to business environment, the Marketing Officer / Manager will assist in the management, develop and implementation of the state Strategic Sales & Marketing Plan. The role will enhance opportunities for new market development, market diversity and program implementation by providing a focus for more cost-effective penetration, interaction and communication within the market and the distribution network. . The Nigeria Marketing Officer / Manager will be based in Abuja and will aim to achieve the business objectives and targets each month. Marketing Officers who meet their monthly targets get attractive rewards and remuneration. Once confirmed, each Marketing Officer will earn twice the amount they earned during their 3-month probation. . QUALIFICATIONS: · A highly experienced, skilled, self-motivated and result-oriented individual with a minimum of 2 years post NYSC experience. · Must be knowledgeable with Abuja roads and markets . KEY COMPETENCIES: - Demonstrate high-level interpersonal communication skills inclusive of writing, communication and presentation skills - Demonstrate a proven ability as a team player - Demonstrate a flexible and positive attitude to work - Demonstrate innovative thinking and proactive work habits - Must be a fast learner who is willing to commit to self-development to enhance skills and abilities - Have the ability to work to tight deadlines, changing priorities, on their own initiative - Be self-motivated and good organizer - Willingness to undertake international travel.