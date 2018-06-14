Pages: [1]   Go Down

[Full-time] Customer Service Officer Job at E-net Resources
Location: Lagos State

Description:

Job Title: Customer Service Officer Location: Lagos, Nigeria Company: E-net Resources Job Responsibilities: •   Opens customer accounts by recording account information. •   Maintains customer records by updating account information. •   Track and follow-up all customer requests in a timely manner. •   Maintain broad knowledge of all company products, services and promotions. •   Identify and implement new process plan to improve customer support service. •   Provide outstanding and exceptional customer service. •   Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer's complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution. •   Maintains financial accounts by processing customer adjustments. •   Recommends potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs. •   Prepares product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information. •   Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed. Job Skills: •   Good team spirit. •   Good problem solving, initiative and negotiation skills. •   Good oral and written communication skills. •   Good presentation skills. •   Strong quantitative skills such as statistics and data analysis skills. •   Good reasoning skills; multi-tasking skills and organizational skills. •   Good analytical skills Job Qualitification: •   BSc. in Marketing or related field •   2-3 years work experience in marketing, sales or training •   Extensive experience in all aspects of developing and maintaining marketing strategies to meet organizational objectives •   Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements •   Willingness to travel and work in a global team of professionals •   Strong persuasive selling skills

