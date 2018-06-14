Lagos StateJob Title: Customer Service Officer Location: Lagos, Nigeria Company: E-net Resources Job Responsibilities: • Opens customer accounts by recording account information. • Maintains customer records by updating account information. • Track and follow-up all customer requests in a timely manner. • Maintain broad knowledge of all company products, services and promotions. • Identify and implement new process plan to improve customer support service. • Provide outstanding and exceptional customer service. • Resolves product or service problems by clarifying the customer's complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem; expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution. • Maintains financial accounts by processing customer adjustments. • Recommends potential products or services to management by collecting customer information and analyzing customer needs. • Prepares product or service reports by collecting and analyzing customer information. • Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed. Job Skills: • Good team spirit. • Good problem solving, initiative and negotiation skills. • Good oral and written communication skills. • Good presentation skills. • Strong quantitative skills such as statistics and data analysis skills. • Good reasoning skills; multi-tasking skills and organizational skills. • Good analytical skills Job Qualitification: • BSc. in Marketing or related field • 2-3 years work experience in marketing, sales or training • Extensive experience in all aspects of developing and maintaining marketing strategies to meet organizational objectives • Strong understanding of customer and market dynamics and requirements • Willingness to travel and work in a global team of professionals • Strong persuasive selling skills