Abuja (FCT)Job Title: Sales Account Manager Company: Private Property Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Experience: 3 - 5 years Location: Abuja, Nigeria Job Field: Real Estate Sales / Marketing . Private Property Nigeria, a leading online property advertising company, is looking to recruit suitably qualified candidate to fill the position of Sales Account Manager. . Job Functions: - Will prospect for new Estate Agent clients for our online and offline products to build client numbers and company revenues. - Must have the ability to develop relationships as well as create new ones, close deals and meet strict targets and KPIs. - Provide client training to ensure efficient use of the service to achieve good ROI - Providing performance regular reviews and performance reports to ensure maximum client retention - Identification of sales opportunities within an assigned territory - Sales of subscription products to those identified targets - Hit online and offline sales revenue targets . Job Requirements and Skills: - Candidates with a minimum of 3 to 5 years of experience in sales - Candidates with backgrounds in real estate, offline or online media sales will be highly regarded. - Excellent communication skills - Strong administrative skills - Excellent Excel skills - Strong understanding of MS Office suite - Exceptional time management skills . Remuneration: - We offer a highly competitive and attractive remuneration package including good basic, transport and phone allowances plus industry leading Commission Structure, as well as a Monthly, Quarterly and Yearly incentives.