Lagos StateJob Title: Sales Account Manager Company: Forex Rally Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 2 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Forex Rally is an international online broker providing highly competitive brokerage service to emerging financial economies. Services include trading and investment in Forex, commodities, precious metals. shares, indices and other financial instruments. Forex Rally’s goal is to prioritise a seamless customer service experience to their clients who are paramount to their business. We are committed to offering clients a reliable and secure service so as to build a complete financial portfolio. Forex Rally Nigeria (FRNG Limited) is a subsidiary of Forex Rally Limited. . Industry: Forex Brokerage and Financial Markets Start Date: Immediately Contract Type: Permanent with 3 months probation . Duties: - Promoting Forex Rally’s financial products and services to clients via phone, emails and dedicated social media channels. - Contacting new leads via telephone or email on a daily basis to convert them into active clients. - Developing and maintaining good relationships with prospective and existing clients ensuring they receive the highest level of service. - Actively follow up on queries, complaints and requests of clients via telephone or email and resolving issues in a timely manner. - Providing general information to the clients about the company and its services or promotional offers and assisting them to effectively manage their accounts. - Assisting Compliance with the processing of Know-Your-Client documentation. - Training clients on the basics of Company’s trading systems. - Communicating and promoting various marketing promotions to the clients through telephone and email regularly. - Retaining existing clients and extending their lifetime value and customer satisfaction in the form of added deposits, referral leads and increase in trading activities. . Why Work With Us? - We provide all our employees an environment where they can be really enthusiastic and passionate about their work, innovative and creative, but also responsible and result driven. - Whether you are a young individual at the beginning of your career, or an experienced professional seeking to move forward, we have everything you need to develop yourself in a professional and international environment. - Our management team is always guiding each new employee and inspires them to reach their full potential. We value and respect our employees and view them as our most important asset, our present and our future. . Required Skills and Competency: - Highly organised, efficient and disciplined - Excellent communication and follow up skills - Self motivated and able to work independently - Consistent professionalism and good judgement . Qualifications: Minimum Bachelor Degree: - 2 years prior experience in a sales position - Knowledge of Financial Markets . Salary: - N80,000 and N100,000 after successful completion of probation.