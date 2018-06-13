I'm so ashamed of guys who go to a girl's Facebook wall to thank her for accepting their request. Please stop doing that! For the love of gala and la casera stop it!The worst part is you don't even say it correctly... you'll visit a girl's wall to see posts like, "Thanks for acceptment..." "Thanks for the acception..." "Thanks for the acceptation..." "Thank you for acceptizing my request..." Thanks for being acceptive..."I even saw one recently, it goes like, "Thanks for accepting my request. May God bless you and your family, anything you seek you shall find... any weapon fashioned against you shall not prosper... every evil obstacle will be diverted IJN... AMEN!!!" This whole prayer for an ordinary request? KAI! ADVICE TO ALL FACEBOOK GUYS