Job Title: Business Development Officer Company: Babatunde Ajala & Co Location: Nigeria Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Babatunde Ajala & Co. - We are known for providing quality services, which reflect the high standards we demand of ourselves. Our dedication to the three underlying principles of professionalism, responsiveness, and quality, differentiate us from the rest. . Requirements: - Applicants must be 25-30 years, graduate in sciences, good presentation skill, marketing strategist and must have adequate knowledge to market and implement Sage 50 U.S. Edition Accounting software. . Remuneration: - Guaranteed Allowance plus commission on jobs.