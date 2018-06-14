Lagos StateJob Title: Regional Sales Manager Company: Michael Stevens Consulting Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 8 - 10 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Michael Stevens Consulting, a well known consulting practice with first class strategic alliances. We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the following position above. . Responsibilities: Responsible for: - Sales forecasting and planning. - Achievement of company volume/value targets. - Staff turnover revenue: department ration maintenance cost - Reports writing (MIS) - Build distributors confidence. - Supervision of subordinates. - Staff performance - Distributors’ turnover. - Number of crisis within community or regulatory agencies. - Knowledge of competitive activity. - Adherence to PJP. . Qualifications: - B.Sc or HND in any Discipline - Years of experience: - 8-10 years in sale and marketing, 5 of which must be management position.