Lagos StateJob Title: Area Sales Manager Company: Michael Stevens Consulting Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 6 - 8 years Location: Lagos, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Michael Stevens Consulting, a well known consulting practice with first class strategic alliances. We are currently seeking to employ suitably qualified candidate to fill the following position above. . Report to: Regional Sales Manager . Job Description: - Sales forecasting and planning. - Achievement of company volume/value targets. - Staff turnover revenue: department ration maintenance cost - Reports writing (MIS) - Build distributors confidence. - Supervision of subordinates. - Staff performance - Distributors’ turnover. - Number of crisis within community or regulatory agencies. - Knowledge of competitive activity. - Adherence to PJP . Requirements: Years of Experience: - 6-8 years in sale and marketing, 3 of which must be management position. - B.Sc. or HND in any discipline.