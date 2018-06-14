Abuja (FCT)Job Title: Business Development/Marketer Company: Joint Initiative for Development (JID) Job Type: Full Time Qualification: BA/BSc/HND Experience: 3 years Location: Abuja, Nigeria Job Field: Sales / Marketing . Joint Initiative for Development (JID) is a Non-profit, youth-led and focused organization run by young people between the ages of 18 and 35years old. The organization is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as a Non Governmental Organization. . Job Role: - As part of its strategic growth, a new role has arisen within the organisation for a Business Development and Marketing officer. - The applicant will help to devise, develop and deliver a comprehensive strategic and tactical plan for business development, income generation and awareness-raising for JID. - JID is looking for a strong influencer and negotiator, who is self-motivated and has a proven track record of business development, marketing and communication. - You should be capable of radical thinking, developing new and innovative strategies for communicating JID's values. - The Business Development and Marketing officer will help to devise, develop and deliver a comprehensive strategic and tactical plan for business development, income generation and awareness-raising for JID. - To coordinate these activities, JID is looking for a strong influencer and negotiator, who is self-motivated and has a proven track record of business development, marketing and communication. . Responsibilities: - Develop and deliver the strategy for JID's new business development, marketing and communication, appropriate to need and responsive to opportunity, in close collaboration with the Executive Director. - Research into relationships that should be developed and manage effective partnerships with both existing and new key corporate partners, NGOs, government, media and funders. - Project manage research, planning, delivery and evaluation of specific campaigns - Innovate and offer new ideas and approaches for developing JID, building relationships with other prospective business partners and with other networks and members where appropriate. - Developing good relationships with all relevant bodies and identifying methods of remaining cost effective in a marketing capacity - Entrepreneurial drive, passion and ability to help shape the organisation's marketing and communication strategy . Qualifications/Experience: - Relevant Degree in Business and / or Marketing-related subject - At least 3 years' experience working in a business development role in a corporate environment or an international NGO, social enterprise or government department. - At least 3 years' marketing and branding experience.