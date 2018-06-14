Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Customer Service officer & Procurement Job at Adexen Recruitment Agency  (Read 154 times)

Jobrib

Customer Service officer & Procurement Job at Adexen Recruitment Agency
« on: Dec 13, 2015, 01:31 PM »
Job Title: Customer Service officer & Procurement

Company: Adexen Recruitment Agency

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Full Time

Qualification: MBA/MSc/MA  

Experience: 2 years

Job Field: Customer Care   Procurement / Store-Keeping  

.

Adexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Supply chain.

.

Company: – Our client is a leading multinational chemical company. 

.

Job description: – The incumbent will be expected to take full responsibility for all back office processes for export and local orders for the business unit. – Support to local and global sales team with regards to companys processes and procedures to facilitate growth for this complex environment. – Customer management (including Data Base), knowledge capturing and sharing with relevant stakeholders. – Handling client enquiries, checking stock availability, compiling quotes, processing orders on SAP, create delivery note and invoice. – Coordinate transport, tracking, completing required documentation, clearing of stock, dealing with inspection agency, managing reports and registers.

Following up on payments; Proactive Credit Management (including working in SAP, creating new client accounts, monitoring overdue accounts, resolving account queries and payment allocations. – Reporting and Planning (completing export registers as per SARS requirements, planning, weekly and monthly status reports and updates and APO

Non Conformance Management; and Inventory Management, demand and supply balance, aging stock monitoring, bonded warehouse arrangements, sub-contractor management, ensuring process compliance, invoice management.

.

Requirements: – A relevant tertiary qualification – Minimum of 2 – 4 years’ experience in the customer service, sales administration or internal sales field would be required. – Candidates must have a proven track record of organizational and entrepreneurial skills. – Excellent communication and problem solving skills. – Ability to work independently – Excellent SAP knowledge with a high level of computer literacy (MS Office, Lotus Notes) – Customer focus and high level of commitment – Team player with a high level of administrative skills. – Prior experience in chemical Industry is an added advantage.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 