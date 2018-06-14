Job Title: Customer Service officer & ProcurementCompany: Adexen Recruitment AgencyLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 2 yearsJob Field: Customer Care Procurement / Store-KeepingAdexen is a global Human Ressources Company providing business services in Europe and Africa. We support companies in all industries in the fields of HR, Legal, Finance, Sales & Marketing, Engineering and Supply chain.Company: – Our client is a leading multinational chemical company.Job description: – The incumbent will be expected to take full responsibility for all back office processes for export and local orders for the business unit. – Support to local and global sales team with regards to companys processes and procedures to facilitate growth for this complex environment. – Customer management (including Data Base), knowledge capturing and sharing with relevant stakeholders. – Handling client enquiries, checking stock availability, compiling quotes, processing orders on SAP, create delivery note and invoice. – Coordinate transport, tracking, completing required documentation, clearing of stock, dealing with inspection agency, managing reports and registers.Following up on payments; Proactive Credit Management (including working in SAP, creating new client accounts, monitoring overdue accounts, resolving account queries and payment allocations. – Reporting and Planning (completing export registers as per SARS requirements, planning, weekly and monthly status reports and updates and APONon Conformance Management; and Inventory Management, demand and supply balance, aging stock monitoring, bonded warehouse arrangements, sub-contractor management, ensuring process compliance, invoice management.Requirements: – A relevant tertiary qualification – Minimum of 2 – 4 years’ experience in the customer service, sales administration or internal sales field would be required. – Candidates must have a proven track record of organizational and entrepreneurial skills. – Excellent communication and problem solving skills. – Ability to work independently – Excellent SAP knowledge with a high level of computer literacy (MS Office, Lotus Notes) – Customer focus and high level of commitment – Team player with a high level of administrative skills. – Prior experience in chemical Industry is an added advantage.