Job Title: Customer Service OfficerCompany: Lifeline Children’s HospitalJob Type: Full TimeExperience: 3 yearsQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareLifeline Children’s Hospital, a well established children’s hospital with branches in Surulere and Lekki phase 1. In order to meet our requirements, we need to fill the vacancy above.Requirements: – University Degree with minimum of 3 years business development expereince.Remuneration: – We offer competitive remuneration and opportunity for career development.