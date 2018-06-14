Job Title: Customer Service Officer
Company: Lifeline Children’s Hospital
Job Type: Full Time
Experience: 3 years
Qualification: BA/BSc/HND
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Field: Customer Care
Lifeline Children’s Hospital, a well established children’s hospital with branches in Surulere and Lekki phase 1. In order to meet our requirements, we need to fill the vacancy above.
Requirements: – University Degree with minimum of 3 years business development expereince.
Remuneration: – We offer competitive remuneration and opportunity for career development.