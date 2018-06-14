Pages: [1]   Go Down

Customer Service Officer Job at Lifeline Children's Hospital
Job Title: Customer Service Officer

Company: Lifeline Children’s Hospital

Job Type: Full Time

Experience: 3 years

Qualification: BA/BSc/HND

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Field:  Customer Care  

Lifeline Children’s Hospital, a well established children’s hospital with branches in Surulere and Lekki phase 1. In order to meet our requirements, we need to fill the vacancy above.

Requirements: – University Degree with minimum of 3 years business development expereince.

Remuneration: – We offer competitive remuneration and opportunity for career development.

