Job Title: Retail RepresentativeCompany: Pfizer NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 1 – 2 yearsLocation: Abuja, Lagos, Rivers, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAt Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products. Our global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world’s best-known consumer health care products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time.All over the world, Pfizer colleagues work together to positively impact health for everyone, everywhere. Our colleagues have the opportunity to grow and develop a career that offers both individual and company success; be part of an ownership culture that values diversity and where all colleagues are energized and engaged; and the ability to impact the health and lives of millions of people. Pfizer, a global leader in the biopharmaceutical industry, is continuously seeking top talent who are inspired by our purpose to innovate to bring therapies to patients that significantly improve their lives.Reports to: Retail and Distribution ManagerRegion: NEARAffiliate/Department/Location West NEAR CommercialGrade/Band: 40Job Purpose: – To promote Pfizer products in retail pharmacies to pharmacist and pharmacy staff, to drive the offering of Pfizer brands to customers, through detailing activities and audiovisual presentations within an assigned geography, by ensuring top-of-mind awareness, in-store visibility and pharmacists’ recommendations through various promotional activities in line with Pfizer values.Key Accountabilities:Product Promotion & Sales: – Detail the key features and benefits of Pfizer products to the pharmacists and pharmacy staff in key retail accounts to generate sales. – Manage total Pfizer portfolio in key Pharmacies. – Deliver on agreed number of calls per day for selected products and to all commercially relevant personnel at targeted accounts (pharmacists, managers and business owners). – Ensure in-store visibility of promoted brands at all targeted retail accounts. – Negotiate the availability of promoted products and monitor inventory levels to ensure stock levels are at optimum levels at all times.Business Planning & Management: – Develop and execute business, customer and account plans for portfolio of products for a given geography, in line with Pfizer values. – Allocate resources effectively to best fit business and account plans. – Set sales targets as well as execute marketing activities for key retail accounts. – Work to create and present innovative Customer Value. – Propositions to drive desired availability of brands at key accounts and customize Pfizer solutions to customer needs. – Regularly review performance and progress of implementation of plans against agreed metrics – Grow existing accounts and develop new businesses to meet or exceed sales targets.Customer Relations: – Develop and grow relationships with key customers through commercial knowledge and selling skills. – Develop and manage at all times a comprehensive database of target retail accounts within assigned geography. – Manage receivables and credit issues of key customers. – Market Intelligence: – Spot emerging trends in retail (customer issues, competitor activities, and value proposition insights) and communicate to the management of sales and marketing to ensure appropriate actions are taken. – Provide feedback to team and timely reports to head office of relevant information regarding the safety and quality of Pfizer products, as well as counterfeits and parallel imports to ensure appropriate actions can be taken. – Meet all administrative and compliance expectations of the organization.Team work: – Liaise with retail team members to share information on promotional plans and activities. – Provide regular feedback to and work in alignment with the medical team on the prescription patterns observed at the retail accounts.Self-Development: – Actively participate in the individual development plan to ensure self-development within current role or prepare for future roles.Company Equipment & Materials: – Ensure proper maintenance of all company property in custody.Job Specific Technical/Functional/Professional Competencies: – Excellent verbal, presentation and written communication skills – Must possess business and financial acumen – Must possess basic selling skills – Must be a self-starter and be emotionally intelligent – Must be change agile – Must possess people & relationship management skills – Exceptional aptitude for learning – Basic Information Technology [IT] Knowledge. – Proficient use of Microsoft Office, Excel and PowerPoint PackagesExperience and Knowledge: – Bachelor Degree in Biological Sciences, Preferably Pharmacy (B. Pharm) – Geographical knowledge of the territories. – Up to date knowledge of relevant therapeutic areas. – Familiar with Standard concepts, practices, and procedures within the Pharmaceutical Industry in Nigeria. – Minimum of 1 – 2 years’ experience in the Pharmaceutical Industry – Proven level of integrityDimensions: Budget Responsibility/ Number of. Reports/ Geographic scope: – Responsible for trade budget for the assigned geography.