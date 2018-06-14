Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Senior Management - CAT Dealerships Job at Engine  (Read 146 times)

Jobrib

Senior Management - CAT Dealerships Job at Engine
« on: Dec 14, 2015, 05:31 PM »
Job Title: Senior Management – CAT Dealerships

Company: Engine

Location: Nigeria

Job Type: Full Time 

Job Field: Sales / Marketing  

.

Engine finds people for the most challenging projects in the major industries: Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Power Technology

.

Our approach involves deep understanding of very specific technical disciplines, strong analytics and data-driven recruitment process. Focus on innovation and technology enables us uncover hidden talent pools worldwide.

. – Engine is attracting top talent for our clients in Mining and Machinery industries across various locations worldwide.

. – If you are interested in new career challenge and ready to relocate, please apply to this vacancy to make yourself visible for us. – We are now searching for top managers from Caterpillar dealerships with extensive international experience (Mining and Construction equipment). – Once a role matching your expertise comes in, recruiter will contact you proactively. – Invest in your professional future today. – Your privacy is secured.

Apply to this job
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 