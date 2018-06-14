Job Title: Senior Management – CAT DealershipsCompany: EngineLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeJob Field: Sales / MarketingEngine finds people for the most challenging projects in the major industries: Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Power TechnologyOur approach involves deep understanding of very specific technical disciplines, strong analytics and data-driven recruitment process. Focus on innovation and technology enables us uncover hidden talent pools worldwide.. – Engine is attracting top talent for our clients in Mining and Machinery industries across various locations worldwide.. – If you are interested in new career challenge and ready to relocate, please apply to this vacancy to make yourself visible for us. – We are now searching for top managers from Caterpillar dealerships with extensive international experience (Mining and Construction equipment). – Once a role matching your expertise comes in, recruiter will contact you proactively. – Invest in your professional future today. – Your privacy is secured.