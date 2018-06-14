Job Title: Regional Marketing Manager (2 positions)Company: Airtel NigeriaLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 5 – 8 yearsJob Field: Sales / MarketingAirtel Nigeria (Airtel Networks Limited), a leading mobile telecommunication services provider in Nigeria and a member of Airtel Africa Group, is committed to providing innovative, exciting, affordable and quality mobile services to Nigerians, giving them the freedom to communicate, rise above their daily challenges and drive economic and social development.The company made history on August 5, 2001 by becoming the first telecoms operator to launch commercial GSM services in Nigeria and has scored a series of many “firsts” in the highly competitive Nigerian telecommunications market including the first to introduce toll-free 24-hour customer care; first to launch service in all the six geo-political zones in the country; first to introduce affordable recharge denominations; first to introduce monthly free SMS and first to introduce monthly airtime bonus.A truly innovative company, Airtel has showed resilience, charting new paths in meeting the demands and needs of its esteemed stakeholders and enhancing distribution as well as providing affordable services to empower more Nigerians.In Nigeria, Airtel is working tirelessly to live up to an ambitious vision of being the most loved brand in the daily lives of Nigerians as it offers a superior brand experience and a portfolio of innovative products & services ranging from exciting voice solutions to inventive data packages and mobile broadband.Regional Marketing Manager for North Region and South RegionJob Purpose: – Responsible for the acquisition and retention of all segments (HV-Mass-Youth) customers for the specified region. This role is also responsible for approximately 50% of the regions revenue. The role must co-ordinate closely with Heads of HV, Mass & Youth segments to ensure a consistent strategic approach to this segment including, Product, Branding, Marketing Communications, Sales, Retail, Acquisition and Retention strategy. This role is responsible for growing X% of the customer base & SOGA and y% of the revenue in specified region.Key Accountabilities: – Achieve the desired revenue from the base by designing and developing customized retention and acquisition programs. – Prepaid: By planning and achieving an optimal balance between the recharge revenue and the usage by the customer – Hybrid: By developing and implementing programs to enhance the revenue by facilitating customer upgrades wrt the rental revenue, airtime usage and chargeable tariffs. – To grow revenue within the HV, Youth and Mass base at x times greater than Airtel or Market growth – Implement bundling programs across the Youth and Mass base and ensure X% of Youth and Y% of Mass customers are bundled by the end of FY13/14HV, youth and Mass partnerships identification & develop programs around the same – Grow %SOGA by zones and region by constant engagement of the Channels to drive GADs – To develop HV, Youth and Mass service strategy within the Region. – By creating new partnerships with relevant institutions such as retail, handset providers, fast-food restaurants, Universities, second markets and so on. – Organizing regular events for this customer base to grow product revenue through lead generation and product upsell and ensuring that each of these events is profitable when assessed on an individual basis. – To create customer base stickiness and hence reduce churn. – Designing, managing, analyzing programs and offers to create stickiness of the base to the network and hence building loyalty. – HV &Youth churn must be below 1.7% per month. – Mass Churn must be below X% per month – Value churn targets within the Youth and Mass segment will be defined – Decrease the contribution of inactive users in the network (%Winback). – Monitor the level of activity on the network and drive Winbacks through field teams – Work in close conjunction with the customer care retention team to implement targeted promotions for the inactive customers – Ensure increase in the contribution of international and roaming in the calling pattern. – Design plans and programs for increasing the penetration and hence the usage of the long distance traffic – By identifying and hence creating various channels and means of driving the customer to use mobile for long distance calls as against a landline or a local call outlet – Drive profitable smartphone penetration within HV, Youth and Mass base. – Smart phone penetration to be 20% by end of FY13/14 to drive REC – Develop and drive HV, Youth and Mass bundles and Bring your own deviceRevenue Management: – Input into the Annual Operating revenue plan and quarterlyEducational Qualification and Functional/Technical Skills: – Bachelor’s degree in Sciences or social sciencesMaster’s in Business Administration would be preferred additional qualification dependent on experienceRelevant Experience: – 5-8 years of experience in Marketing or Product Development – 3years of relevant experience in Telecom – Demonstrated Consumer marketing skill and the ability to drive the science and art of consumer engagement through developing and finding consumer insights and defining and implementing an integrated consumer marketing strategy and go to market plan.Other Requirements: – Ability to innovate and deliver value to business at multiple levels will play an important role – Analytical, Energetic – Proficiency in Advanced Excel.