Job Title: Sales ExecutiveCompany: Total Health Trust LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MAExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingTotal Health Trust Limited – Our organization is a leading and largest health maintenance organization (“HMO”) in Nigeria with over 270,000 members and over 270 private corporations representing some of the country’s top local and international multinationals, as well as public sector institutions under our management. We were the first HMO to be registered in Nigeria and 17 years later, we are still number one in the market. We are one of the very few HMOs that can boast the financial and technical backing of a world class company – Liberty Health (a member of the Liberty Group). The organization further prides itself with its rich culture of Respect, Compassion, Pride and Expertise.Job Descriptions: – Successful candidate would be responsible for assisting the zone head in the development of the market base (network) and meet sales target set within the specified zone – To gather market information and ensure that zonal strategies are implemented – Pre and post deal engagement with brokers within the zone to ensure that the zone sales targets are met – To distribute technical marketing material to the relevant clients within each zone – To ensure that service levels to clients and brokers are up to standard and enquiries resolved within the agreed timeframe – To ensure that all client meetings are scheduled to enable business development within the zone and that presentations delivered are correct, up to date and professional – To deliver general administration assistance to the zone Heads – To adhere to and live the organization values.Requirements: – First degree in Social Science or Marketing. – A second degree in Business Management or Marketing will be an added advantage. – Minimum of 2 years experience in sales or marketing in financial or health insurance industry – Candidate must have at least 2 years post qualification experience in a similar role in an HMO. – Excellent command of English language. – Candidate must have good knowledge of NHIS regulatory guidelines, business ethics and standards, product, processes and procedures, health insurance and Nigerian corporate market. – Excellent organizational, communication (verbal and written) skills and attention to detail. – Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel and Power point. – Technical Marketing skillsOther Requirements: – Good organizational and planning capabilities – Innovative and quick thinking capabilities – High level of stress tolerance – Adaptability – Innovation – Analytical – Decision Making – Networking – Negotiation Skills – Persuading and influencing – Conflict Management and problem-solvingMust be a good collaborator/Team player.