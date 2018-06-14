Job Title: Business Development OfficerCompany: AppZoneJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingAppZone is Africa’s leading provider of Integrated Banking and Payment software platforms and incidentally creator of BankOne; the world’s leading cloud infrastructure for Banking and Payment processing targeted at Small and Medium financial Institutions.Job Description: – Identification of prospective clients as well as initiation of sales efforts to sign them up. – Presentation and demonstration of relevant products and services to potential clients as part of the sales effort. – General sales interactions with potential clients to facilitate the sales effort in line with the company’s business goals. – Involvement in defining expected client acquisition targets and reviewing actual performance. – Consistent achievement of client acquisition targets as defined in line with overall company strategy. – Articulation and implementation of sales and marketing strategies aimed at achieving client acquisition goals. – Preparation of technical and business related documentation for pre and post-sales client interactions. – Involvement in the review of prospective client systems and the gathering of Business requirements for solution customization purposes. – Analysis of client requirements and formulation of suitable solution features and specifications. – Articulation of effective ways to improve product distribution channels around Nigeria. – General interactions with clients to ensure client satisfaction in line with the company’s business goals. – Active engagement in the achievement of Goals & Objectives in line with the company’s vision, mission and values relevant to responsibilities granted to you, which may be amended from time to time.Qualifications and Requirements: – Applicants should possess a minimum of a 2nd class upper degree in computer science, engineering and any computer related field. – Minimum of 2 years business development work experience in a software development organization. – Excellent reporting skills and standards. – Highly intelligent with the ability to learn with ease and speed. – Passion for the Information Technology Industry. – Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. – Proficient in both spoken and written English.