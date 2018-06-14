Job Title: Technical Sales ManagerCompany: Fosad ConsultingJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 3 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingCompany Description: – Our Client, a business conglomerate with presence in different sectors including Consumer Products, Corporate Services and Infrastructure is seeking to hire the service of a phenomenal candidate with sales experience in glass fittings, automatics and building materials in Lagos.Job Description: – The role will comprise building relationships with Construction Companies, Architects, Specifiers, Contractors, Civil Engineers, Civil Specifiers, House builders, Developers, Local Authorities and Housing Associations by targeting specific market areas with them and offering product, sales and technical support.Create sales channel for: – Glass Accessories like patch fittings, shower hinges, spider, clamp etc. – Experience in Automatics like Sliding Door Machine, Revolving Door Machine, Digital Locks etc would be preferred. – Achieve maximum sales profitability, growth and account penetration within an assigned territory and/or market segment by effectively selling the company’s products and/or related services. Personally contacts and secures new business accounts/customers.The successful Candidate will: – Develop the Go to Market Plan to Achieve the Above from B2B clients. EXECUTE ON THE PLAN – Responsible for Lead Generation & Opening New Accounts – Meet Architects, Specifiers, Contractors & Glass Fabricators; push them to specify Stanley brands for most projects – Identify potential customer list, meet decision makers & push them to make buying decision – Convert Above Leads to Active & Regular Business, with Each Account – Understand their Monthly Requirement – Understand Our Competition: Difference in Product, Price & Other Service Offerings – Maximize Business w each Customer – Find new avenues to meet potential big customers (Trade fair, builders / Architect forum), communicate about product & convert them to sales ordersQualifications: – HND/BSc in Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Electronics or any related field – Minimum of 3 years of experience of selling technical equipment and building materials e.g soldering iron, glass/Automatics to B2B clients – Specification sales experience ideally with architects, housing associations or local authorities – Commercial Acumen (Need identification, market awareness, competitor awareness)Additional Information: – Applicants who do not meet with the above criteria need not apply as only successful candidates will be contacted.