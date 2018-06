Job Title: Customer Service OfficerCompany: Resource Intermediaries LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Customer CareRequirements: – Minimum B.Sc, B.A. – At least 2 years Experience in Customer service function – Excellent command of English – Excellent Computer skills – Must be very smart and presentable.