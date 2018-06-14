Job Title: Marketing / AdministratorCompany: RainBird Nigeria LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingRainBird is an emerging global giant for developmental services in Africa employing present technology in the provision of her services to improve the standards of human life and facilitate industrial processes.For over a decade we have served the continent of Africa with unalloyed passion and commitment supplying high grade machineries and equipments for industrial processes.Executing water engineering projects of national and state governments for rural communities and urban towns. Facilitating the private industrial sector in their liquid conveyance processes. Securing safety of lives and properties from fire outbreaks and always securing improved service delivery systems.Vacancy at RainBird Nigeria Limited, Abuja Branch (Water Engineering Company)Minimum Qualification: – Bachelor’s Degree – Ladies only.