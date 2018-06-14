Job Title: Business Development Executive PHCompany: DAMCO NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Logistics Sales / MarketingDamco is one of the world’s leading third party logistics providers specialising in customised freight forwarding and supply chain solutions. The company has 11,000+ employees in more than 300 offices around the world and a global presence in about 100 countries. In 2013, Damco had a net turnover of USD 3.2 billion, managed 2.8 million TEU of ocean freight and supply chain management volumes and air freighted more than 225,000 tonnes. Damco is part of the Maersk Group.Ref.: DC-093439Key Responsibilities: – Identifies local market opportunities – Participates in evaluating and developing projectsCompiles first level business case for Business Development function prior to further project progression – Coordinates project planning in cooperation with requisite responsible functions – Provides local industry information and analysis to commercial management – Maintains market awareness regarding market developments, supply/demand, pricing, competition etc – Contributes to, and where appropriate, drives development of solutions to customer project / tender requirements – Develops recommendations for attractiveness of investments, proposals for negotiation processes and recommendations on business plan and budget – Supports activities on smaller projects – Acts in coordination with more senior business development employees – May be responsible for maintenance and providing detailed overview of local Project/Opportunity Pipeline.Requirements:Who we are looking for: – Minimum BSc or its equivalent. in a relevant field of study – Ideally Freight Forwarding and/or Logistics experience of more than 2 years – Good analysis and judgment skills – Ability to work as individual but also understand a TEAM approach – Strong Customer facing and presentation skills – Must speak and write the native language at a high level – Must speak and write English at an intermediate level – Must be outgoing and easily able to build relationships at all levels – Able to quickly adapt to changes – Multi-tasking abilities – Generally a Hunter type of profileWe Offer: – In return for your passion you will benefit from working within an organization that truly believes in promoting from within, provide an excellent work environment and value its employees. You will become a part of a winning culture and part of an open, friendly and ambitious team.