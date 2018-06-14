Job Title: Sales RepresentativeCompany: Tros TechnologiesJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Abuja, NigeriaJob Field: Safety and Environment / HSETros Technologies offers IT consultancy and services such as software development and systems integration to various business segments across industries. Through excellent technical capabilities, the company delivers end-to-end technology-led business solutions to its clients. This enables the clients to not just to gain high efficiency levels in their respective business processes but also garner the much-needed competitive edge over peers in the market.Our products and services are wide with which we cater to a wide range of industries including the public sector. So, whether your requirements pertain to wireless applications, mobile communications, voice and data networking solutions, or designing and installing suitable infrastructure to place your business on the internet, we can address them all.Tros Technologies also specializes in implementing suitable web-based solutions for various business models. This is a high value add service, which helps companies to significantly reduce operating costs and maximize efficiency.General Summary: – Achieves maximum sales profitability, growth and account penetration within an assigned territory and/or market segment by effectively selling the company’s IT products and/or related services. Personally contacts and secures new business accounts/customers.CORE FUNCTIONS: – Promotes/sells/secures orders from existing and prospective customers through a relationship-based approach. – Demonstrates the company’s IT products and services to existing/potential customers and assists them in selecting those best suited to their needs.DETAILS OF FUNCTION: – Establishes, develops and maintains business relationships with current customers and prospective customers in the assigned territory/market segment to generate new business for the organization’s IT products/services. – Makes telephone calls and in-person visits and presentations to existing and prospective customers. – Researches sources for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential. – Develops clear and effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective customers. – Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints. – Coordinates sales effort with marketing, sales management, accounting, logistics and technical service groups. – Analyzes the territory/market’s potential and determines the value of existing and prospective customers value to the organization. – Creates and manages a customer value plan for existing customers highlighting profile, share and value opportunities. – Identifies advantages and compares organization’s products/services. – Plans and organizes personal sales strategy by maximizing the Return on Time Investment for the territory/segment. – Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services. – Keeps abreast of product applications, technical services, market conditions, competitive activities, advertising and promotional trends through the reading of pertinent literature and consulting with marketing and technical service areas. – Participates in trade shows and conventions.REPORTING: – Reports directly to the Sales Manager.QUALIFICATIONS: – Must possess a minimum of two years direct sales experience in the IT industry. – A university degree in Information Technology, Marketing or Business Studies is preferred – Demonstrate aptitude for problem-solving; – Demonstrate ability to determine solutions for customers (consultative sales approach). – Must be result-orientated and able to work both independently and within a team environment. – Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills. – Proficiency in using Microsoft Office Suite applications and contact management software. – Valid driver’s license.