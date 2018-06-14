Job Title: Sales SupportsCompany: Resource Intermediaries LimitedJob Type: Full TimeQualification: ONDLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingResource Intermediaries Limited is a company registered in Nigeria to engage in outsourcing services. The conceptual definition of the company is “easing business burdens”, which is the fundamental reason for our existence. In living this definition, we focus on three key areas; Human Resource Recruitment & Management, Janitorial Services and Business Support Services (Legal and Company Secretarial Services, Information Technology and Finance & Accounting).DETAILS OF FUNCTION:- Establishes, develops and maintains business relationships with current customers and prospective customers in the assigned market segment to generate new business for the organization’s products and services.- Makes telephone calls and in-person visits and presentations to existing and prospective customers.- Researches sources for developing prospective customers and for information to determine their potential.- Develops clear and effective written proposals/quotations for current and prospective customers.- Expedites the resolution of customer problems and complaints.- Coordinates sales effort with other business functional service groups.- Creates and manages a customer value plan for existing customers highlighting profile, share and value opportunities.- Identifies advantages and compares organization’s products/services.- Plans and organizes personal sales strategy by maximizing the Return on Time Investment for the territory/segment.- Supplies management with oral and written reports on customer needs, problems, interests, competitive activities, and potential for new products and services.- Participates in trade shows and conventions.QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:- OND with minimum of lower creditMaximum age of 25 years – 5 credits in WAEC/SSCE at two (2) sittings including Maths and English – Ability to speak Hausa or Ibo is required for some locations – Smart and ability to think on the feet. – Problem-solving skills – Ability to determine solutions for customers (consultative sales approach). Must be results-orientated and able to work both independently and within a team environment. – Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.