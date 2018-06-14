Job Title: Regional Sales Manager – Nigeria SalesCompany: HoneywellJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 5 yearsLocation: Lagos, NigeriaJob Field: Sales / MarketingHoneywell is a $39 billion diversified Fortune 100 leader with more than 130,000 employees in 100 countries around the world. We invent and manufacture technologies that address some of the world’s toughest challenges linked to global macrotrends like energy efficiency, clean energy generation, safety and security, globalization and customer productivityWe are building a world that’s safer and more secure, more comfortable and energy efficient, more innovative and productive.Job Description:I. Purpose of the Job – Contribute to the growth of the HIS product portfolio to new and existing customers in the African region. Responsible for the customer relationships of assigned accounts in Nigeria.II. Principal Responsibilities1. Work together with the HIS Strategic Marketing Leader Africa to: – advise the company in terms of market size, growth rate and trends for identified products and as well provide competitive information for the Nigerian safety products market – identify key market segmentation and relevant strategy for each segment including marketing eventsfurther develop existing sales channels and/ or identify new distributors be responsible for product introduction to match market demand from the wide portfolio of safety products and portable gas detection from Honeywell – Identify and approach potential new opportunities and customers in order to grow the business in the region – Maintain ongoing knowledge of the marketplace and competitor data, so that you are able to position Honeywell as the leading provider of safety products & portable gas detection sales – Understand and report on future customer needs and identify solutions that will further develop Honeywells capabilities – Prepare professional, top quality quotations tailored to meet the customer needs. Quotations reflect realistic technical and commercial commitments (feasibility, cost, timing, resources). – Provide solutions to both legacy and new product requirements, as appropriate – Lead all Honeywell activities during the purchase negotiation phase in order to bring the sale to a favorable close – Respond to customer questions, issues, and inquiries with accuracy and timeliness. – Work closely and effectively with the HIS Sales Back Office – Training and Motivation of Sales Partners Employees and End User Demonstration and Specification follow up – Geographical Expansion Work with relevant colleagues to develop both end users and distributors in Nigeria – Product Knowledge Will be the first contact person for the customers and partner in Nigeria for Honeywell Safety product and portable gas detection queries. Adequate product knowledge through self-learning and Honeywell materials, courses, resources etc. will be necessaryIII. Principal Networks & Contact LinksInternal:· Sales Back office· Technical Application Team· Marcom· Strategic MarketingExternal:· distribution network· end usersIV. Geographic Scope & Travel Requirements· Extensive travel to customers in Nigeria with trips within EMEA for time to timeV. Key Performance Measures· Selling the Honeywell advantages in a competitive marketplace· At a minimum, meeting the business unit booking plan at approved profit levels, within a competitive environment· Maintaining a highly satisfied customer base· Working and negotiating multiple projects at a time· Conducting and concluding sales effectivelyQualifications:I. Education Required (academic and/or technical education)· Undergraduate degree from recognized universityII. Work Experience Required (area and length of experience)· 5 years Sales or Business Development Experience in Technical Products· Experience with Products in the Industrial Safety Industry preferably in Personal Protective Equipments or gas detection· Experience in managing a distribution channelIII. Technical Skills & Specific Knowledge Required (specific skills and knowledge required for the position)· Technical Sales background advantageousIV. Behavioural Competencies Required (e.g. organisational skills, ability to lead a team, etc.)· Intelligent risk taker· Self-Motivated and Go getter personality; Can work with minimal supervision· Ability to effectively negotiate at multiple levels within an organization, both commercial and technical· Effective honest communication capabilities (good written and verbal skills)· Dynamic personality, results driven, champion of change· Must demonstrate high ethical and integrity standards as the same will be required in all interactions within Honeywell and its partners