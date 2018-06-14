Job Title: Sales RepresentativeCompany: JustFoodJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDExperience: 2 yearsLocation: Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Kano, NigeriaJob Field: Engineering / TechnicalJustFood was established in 1989 and began operations by representing leading global brands like Taylor and Pritchitts. The Company quickly pioneered the concept of encouraging smaller entrepreneurs into the ice-cream business, which positively impacted on the growth of the ice-cream category as a whole. Early success was based on providing more than sales and delivery services. For example, JustFood was among the first to offer equipment servicing and operator training at the customer’s own store. This was executed by a well-trained, local customer care team. This proved to be very successful and has formed the basis of an ongoing focus on service excellence within our business.Description: Our client is looking for qualified candidates to fill the position of Sales Representative. The position supports sales and marketing efforts by coordinating company resources to promote customer satisfaction. The job locations for the positions are Uyo-Calabar axis and Kano.KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:• Providing customer support, ensuring customers’ expectations and requirements are met.• Organizes and maintains the sales quote log, processes quote worksheet and customer quotations.• Drawing up strategies for effective sales and new sales opportunities.• Provide administrative support to the sales department as needed.• Other duties as assigned.Qualifications:• An Electrical/Electronics Engineering degree.• A minimum of 2 to 3 years of Marketing and Sales experience.