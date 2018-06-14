Job Title: Sales ExecutiveCompany: Hotels.ngLocation: NigeriaJob Type: Full TimeQualification: BA/BSc/HNDJob Field: Sales / MarketingHotels.ng is Nigeria’s Biggest Online Hotel Booking Agency. We are a leading emerging market technology company with a rapidly growing team and a dynamic start-up culture.Hotels.ng is an Internet startup in Yaba, Lagos that provides affordable, safe and convenient hotel bookings to online users. We are shaping the way people book hotels across Africa. Our products have drawn thousands of consumers and corporate users to make hotel reservations.. – The key role of the Sales Executive is to achieve the business development and sales objectives across Nigeria and Africa. The main goal is to achieve short and long term business and financial objectives.Duties: – Open business development dialogs with strategic customers and partners – Develop periodic sales and marketing plan for the company and agree on targets with all concerned – Monitor and report progress and performance, provide feedback and take appropriate corrective action. – Relate with other staff and field supervisors to ensure that sales team performs their duties accordingly for target achievement – Consistent sales output utilizing your management monitoring capabilities – Perform other duties as assignedCandidate Profile: – Minimum BSc Qualification – Excellent communication skills – Must be a self-starter, highly organized, and able to work well with all departments at all levels in the organization. – Needs good knowledge of Microsoft Office and Windows-based computer applications – Must be creative with strong analytical and problem-solving skills – Deadline and target oriented – Previous international experience (Work or School) in other African countries would be an added advantage – Prior experience in a sales and goal focused role would be an added advantage.